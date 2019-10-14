Breaking News: Murder accused who escaped from Westville Prison arrested in Durban









Ashen Vishnudath who escaped from Westville Prison in August has been arrested in the Umbilo area. File picture Durban - Murder accused Ashen Vishnudath who escaped from Westville Prison in August was arrested a short while ago in the Durban area. Vishnudath, 27, is accused of the murder Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender. He was arrested a short while ago in the Umbilo area by members of Provincial Organised Crime Unit Warrant officer Bob Pillay, Warrant officer Praved Maharaj and Sergeant Denver Parbhu. It is believed he had been selling car parts. Vishnudath who faces a charge of murder will add defeating the ends of justice and escaping from lawful custody to his charge sheet.

On Friday Vishnudath's father Raj,53, was arrested and charged for defeating the ends of justice.

He is expected to make his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday morning and will join Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Joel Israel, 27, in the dock.

It is believed that Govender and Isreal used a false identity document to get Vishnudath out of jail and a cost of R300 and were arrested a few days after the escape.

The duo also face charges of defeating and obstructing the ends of justice and remain in police custody.

Govender was reported missing by his family on March 6 and his body was found hours later in Mariannhill. He sustained gunshot wounds to his head.

The deceased's father, Sam, told POST that the family felt "cheated."

“What baffles me is how this man escaped from a place like Westville Prison. He left the prison on Thursday but we were only notified on Saturday. Why did it take them so long to realised he was missing?”

POST