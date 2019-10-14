Durban - Murder accused Ashen Vishnudath who escaped from Westville Prison in August was arrested a short while ago in the Durban area.
Vishnudath, 27, is accused of the murder Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender.
He was arrested a short while ago in the Umbilo area by members of Provincial Organised Crime Unit Warrant officer Bob Pillay, Warrant officer Praved Maharaj and Sergeant Denver Parbhu.
It is believed he had been selling car parts.
Vishnudath who faces a charge of murder will add defeating the ends of justice and escaping from lawful custody to his charge sheet.