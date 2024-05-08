CCTV footage shows robber stealing toddler’s ride-on car

A toddler's favourite ride-on car was returned to her after it was stolen from her home in Stonebridge, Phoenix. The 'kiddie' car was purchased for her by a relative in New Zealand. The child's parents shared footage on WhatsApp groups of a man gaining access onto their property last Tuesday night and walking away with the car valued at about R10 000.

"Last Wednesday morning, my daughter told me her car was not in the yard. The car was kept outside since living here for two years. I checked the CCTV footage and saw how the car was stolen," said the mum, aged 42. She said previously someone gained access onto their property and as a result, they installed CCTV cameras and security beams. “But the beams were not on at the time of the robbery. We usually put them on later in the night.”

She said they posted the video on WhatsApp groups to see if anyone could identify the man in the video. “A few people, including someone at a temple, recognised him. We then opened a case with the Phoenix police station. The man was later seen in the area and arrested. “He took the police to a house in Clayfield and showed them where he left the car. The family that lived there said he left the car in their yard and told them he would come back for it."