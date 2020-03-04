Chatsworth church to auction school property to pay for legal costs

Durban - PARENTS at Summit Primary in Chatsworth are demanding the school governing body (SGB) be dissolved. This comes after a Durban High Court ruling led to a sheriff removing school property to cover court costs. Temple of Jerusalem, a church that operated from the school, took the governing body to court after it denied them access to worship on the property. The church rented three classrooms for prayer meetings and Sunday morning services. On several occasions last year, despite paying rent timeously, the congregants were not allowed to enter the premises. The SGB allegedly refused to resolve the matter amicably and the church sought relief from the Durban High Court.

The church obtained a court order in March 2019, to prohibit the premises being locked. The order was made with costs.

Legal costs incurred amounted to R18 000 but the church’s attorney agreed to settle at R15 000.

The SGB did not pay.

Five months ago, the church obtained a writ of execution.

This allowed it to enter the premises and compile an inventory of movable goods - and attach those goods for auction to the sum of R15 000.

Last Wednesday, tables, chairs, printing machines and a computer, were removed by the sheriff of the court to sell to the highest bidder.

The parents demanded a meeting with the governing body on Sunday but when they arrived at the school, they were allegedly locked out. They conducted the meeting outside the school.

The church’s pastor, Eugene Perumal, attended with his lawyer.

Alvin Singh, the chairperson of the Westcliff community police forum’s sub-sector forum, said the acting principal refused to attend, claiming his life was at risk.

A parent, who has two children at the school, claimed that Bruce Moodley, the chairperson of the governing body, put a chain around the gate after allegedly being instructed to do so by the acting principal.

“This is a matter between the school and the church.

“Why must my children suffer due to the SGB’s incompetence?”

Parents will hand a list of resolutions to the school at a meeting today. It is requesting, among other concerns, that the Department of Education dissolve the SGB on the grounds of improper conduct, incompetency and loss of state property.

Moodley has, meanwhile, claimed that the parents have no reason to worry as the matter was being sorted out.

He claimed all the school’s belongings would be returned.

Muzi Mahlambi, the spokesperson for the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, said: “School is a jurisdiction per se. When you enter, you must do so with the involvement of head office.

“Schools should not be entering into contractual obligations. We have services to help schools when contracts are drawn up.”

He said the department would look into the matter and cautioned other schools to be cautious when letting out classrooms on properties.

