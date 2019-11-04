Durban - A 48-year-old Shallcross man who arrested over the weekend for allegedly being in possession of 7000 heroin capsules made his first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court.
Govindan Govender, of Table Mountain Road, has been remanded in police custody.
He was charged for dealing in drugs and is expected to apply for bail on November 6.
Govender is believed to live with his elderly mother.
According to KZN police Govender was arrested following an intelligence driven operation by Chatsworth SAPS.