Chatsworth man nabbed with 7000 heroin capsules in court









Police seized 7000 heroin capsules Picture: SAPS Durban - A 48-year-old Shallcross man who arrested over the weekend for allegedly being in possession of 7000 heroin capsules made his first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court. Govindan Govender, of Table Mountain Road, has been remanded in police custody. He was charged for dealing in drugs and is expected to apply for bail on November 6. Govender is believed to live with his elderly mother. According to KZN police Govender was arrested following an intelligence driven operation by Chatsworth SAPS.

"Police swooped on the premises, leaving no room for the suspect to flee," said Brigadier Jay Naicker.

"Police seized 7100 capsules of heroin with an estimated street value of R142,000-00 as well as three cellular phones."

The Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended Chatsworth police for the arrest of a suspect found in possession of heroin.

“We are continuing to conduct operations at drug hotspots to ensure that we curb the use and sale of illicit substances. We are encouraged by ordinary citizens who contact us on a daily basis to report drug dealers anonymously,” said Jula.

On Friday an alleged drug dealer jumped 7 floors out of an apartment building in the Durban CBD trying to evade police.

Naicker said a multidisciplinary operation led by police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit was conducted at a building on Margaret Mncadi Avenue in the Durban CBD

He said during the raid police seized 1.5 kilograms of cocaine powder; rock cocaine and methcathonone with a combined street value of more than R700 000.

The man was injured and taken to hospital under police guard.

