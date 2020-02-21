Jince Ram, 73, a Hare Krishna Devotee was initiated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness in 2002 and became known as Dukhi Radha Dasi.

On Tuesday morning she did what she always did - she went into her prayer room in her home in Chatsworth to pray.

Dasi’s husband, Bobby, is comforted by a relative. Picture: Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)





Her husband, Bobby, had just left for work, but her daughter, Raksha, 44, an optometrist, was at home.

According to various sources at least two men entered the house.

They went into the prayer room. What happened thereafter is unknown.

When a tenant heard noises and went to investigate, she found Dasi dead and Raksha bleeding, but alive.

She called the police.

Raksha was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, KwaZulu- Natal police spokesperson, confirmed they were investigating a case of murder and robbery.

“She was found strangled to death with her sari. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Neighbours who gathered outside the home described Dasi as a kind person who always greeted them.

They said she enjoyed gardening and would spend every morning in her prayer room. She chanted at night or played the harmonium.

Krsangi Radhe Dasi, public relations and communications manager at Iskcon, said all members from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, were deeply disturbed by news of her death.

Concerned neighbours flock to Dasi’s house. Picture: Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)





“She has been part of the Hare Krishna movement since the late 1970s when it was known as the tent campaign programme.

“That time we did not have a temple so we would meet under a tent. Her family owned a marquee company so sometimes they provided the tent for our devotees to sit under.”

She said Dasi was initiated in 2002.

“She was a motherly figure for us all. She was a kind lady who always offered her help to us.

“Aside from cooking and gardening at the temple in Chatsworth, she also cooked on every day of the Festival of Chariot events. Members would meet at 1am to begin cooking on each day and she would be there as well.

“It’s very upsetting that someone who rendered such a valuable service to humanity was snatched away the way she was.”

This week police arrested two people in connection with the murder. One of the suspects is believed to be a gardener.

Both are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court later today.

