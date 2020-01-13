Durban - The City announced that it was gearing up to host the Bob Marley One Love Peace Concert on February 8.
The concert honours the life of reggae icon, Bob Marley, who strived for peace and harmony among all people.
City spokesperson Mandla Nsele said the festival which has been held annually from 2007 has grown to include people of all backgrounds who loved Marley's reggae music and the messages he conveyed through his song.
"The festival has grown in popularity to such an extent that a bigger venue had to be sought for the concert. Originally held at Ushaka Marine World, the concert this year will take place at North Beach Amphitheatre," said Nsele
Event organizer, Bonginkosi Ngidi said the most important thing about this event is that it promotes social cohesion as it always brings together people of all races, colours and creed together to share the “One Love” that Bob Marley used to preach.