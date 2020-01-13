City gears up to host Bob Marley One Love Peace Concert









Reggae icon Bob Marley, who helped propel reggae on to the international stage. AP Durban - The City announced that it was gearing up to host the Bob Marley One Love Peace Concert on February 8. The concert honours the life of reggae icon, Bob Marley, who strived for peace and harmony among all people. City spokesperson Mandla Nsele said the festival which has been held annually from 2007 has grown to include people of all backgrounds who loved Marley's reggae music and the messages he conveyed through his song. "The festival has grown in popularity to such an extent that a bigger venue had to be sought for the concert. Originally held at Ushaka Marine World, the concert this year will take place at North Beach Amphitheatre," said Nsele Event organizer, Bonginkosi Ngidi said the most important thing about this event is that it promotes social cohesion as it always brings together people of all races, colours and creed together to share the “One Love” that Bob Marley used to preach.

"It also promotes tourism as we have witnessed having visitors from around the African continent and internationally from Jamaica, Miami and the UK celebrating this day with us here in Durban,” addedNgidi.

Mayor Cllr Mxolisi Kaunda said the City was excited about hosting this concert once again.

"Not only does it promote peace, love and social cohesion within our communities, but it also gives us another opportunity to welcome visitors and showcase our city,” said Kaunda.

Artists include well known reggae musicians such as SAMA award winner, Black Dellinger, Nkulee Dube, and the Meditators amongst others.

Approximately 4000-5000 people expected to attend.

The concert will start at 10am.

Tickets are available at Computicket.

