Coronavirus: Babies R Us introduces 'preggy hour' for moms-to-be

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Amid the Covid-19 outbreak Toys R Us & Babies R Us South Africa have implemented dedicated shopping hours exclusively for moms-to-be. The retail giant said recognising the need for pregnant woman to shop comfortably in less crowded spaces, “Preggy Hour” is carried out every Monday and Thursday mornings from 08h30 to 09h30. “We have dedicated this time specifically for our expectant moms-to-be, affording them the opportunity to purchase items they need and want at the beginning of the day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods," said Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us & Babies R Us South Africa. Adding that other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window period to give them a chance to shop during the first hour before stores open. Jacoby said in recent weeks, they had spent considerable time learning more about Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and were focusing their efforts on the well-being of customers and stores ensuring health and safety is of high priority.

She added that customers who opted to shop online would qualify for free delivery until March 30 for transactions over R500.

"Another fantastic option for customers during this time of social distancing is the “Click & Collect Delivery to your Car” service.

"Upon selection of this online delivery option, the customer receives a WhatsApp message from the store offering the service. Once selected, the store advises the delivery point, which is usually within proximity to the store entrance. The item is then delivered to your car."

This service is currently available at the following stores Canal Walk, Pavilion, Gateway, Woodmead,Atterbury,Centurion and Boksburg.

Jacoby said in accordance with safety measures prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), South African Health Department and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the following hygiene practices are in place:

Educating staff on best hygiene practises and applying stringent hygiene protocol, including, widespread availability of sanitisers, increased cleaning of workplaces, monitoring of body temperature of associates.

Toys R Us & Babies R Us SA have implemented “contactless” deliveries by avoiding physical contact with customers and maintaining a safe distance.

Packages are to be placed on a surface indicated by the customer, the driver will then step away, allowing the customer to pick up the package themselves. In addition, all drivers are provided with hand sanitisers with proper instructions to disinfect their hands before and after every delivery or collection. Customers will no longer be required to sign receipt of delivery or collection on any device, instead they will provide their details to the driver, who will input the information on their behalf.

POST