Coronavirus in SA: This is a scary time for healthcare workers, says KZN paramedic

Durban - Anneline Hansraj, an intermediate life support paramedic at KZN VIP Medical and Rescue, fears contracting the coronavirus and infecting her family. When she returns home from work she removes her uniform at the door and goes to the bathroom to wash and sanitise her hands. “Being a paramedic is risky, because I am exposed to people who might have the virus,” said Hansraj, 36, of Shastri Park in Phoenix. “If I contract the virus, I would have to self-isolate, away from my husband and daughter, for weeks. “This could lead to emotional and psychological trauma.”

She said she and her husband were doing everything they could to keep safe.

“I disinfect my home daily to prevent germs from entering, and my husband and I have taught our daughter how to wash her hands, and to cough or sneeze into tissues or face cloths.”

Hansraj has been a paramedic for 15 years.

“I am preparing for the worst. I recently met with a financial adviser to get my policies in order in the event of my death.

“This is a scary time for healthcare workers as many of us are putting our lives on the line to help others.

“Our company has received many call-outs from people who believe they are experiencing the symptoms of the virus.”

Hansraj said every call was treated with urgency.

“In most cases, the symptoms were a result of the flu. However, with the more severe patients, we transported them to private hospitals for further examinations. Citizens are panicking. Every cough, sore throat or sneeze has them on edge.”

She said for healthcare workers there was no handbook on how to deal with patients or the virus.

“We are basically implementing the guidelines provided by the Department of Health.

“This includes sanitising our vehicles, equipment, or hands before and after a call-out and those of our patients. We wear masks and gloves as well to stop the spread of germs.

“In Phoenix, there are only four government ambulances available to the community. We have written to the Department of Health telling them we will work hand in hand with them to fight the virus.”

Hansraj said the community needed to educate themselves on Covid-19.

She said at the weekend people were still going to the shopping centres.

“I saw a gathering of more than 50 people at a funeral. Residents are not obeying the lockdown rules.

“They need to make better decisions. If they don’t, this will make the jobs of healthcare workers harder.”

