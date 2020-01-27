Durban - A Durban High Court judge is expected to deliver a decision of whether kidnapping and murder charges against Miguel Louw murder accused will be dropped on Monday.
Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim has been charged with the murder of Louw who went missing in July 2018.
His attorney applied for a Section 174 discharge Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.
If successful Ebrahim will be acquitted on all charges. If unsuccessful the defence will have to proceed with their case.
Miguel was last seen in the presence of Ebrahim at a local eatery near his home.