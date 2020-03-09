COVID 19- ZN number plates create a stir on social media, but could land driver in hot water

Covid- 19 is the the medical term for coronavirus.





The number plate has been causing a stir on social after it was spotted on a red Audi RS 6.





On Monday, Simon Zwane from the Road Traffic Management Corporation confirmed that the plates were not registered to any person.





"This is a criminal offence. Anyone found displaying a false number that is not registered on the Natis system can be arrested and charged with fraud as it is deemed that is an act intended to deceive law enforcement officer. The vehicle can be impounded to determine if it has not been involved in any criminal activity," said Zwane.





Director RTI KZN Department of Transport Victor Chetty said: "We are on the look out for this car, if anyone spots the vehicle please advise us or our traffic department."





The number plate surfaced shortly after the first South African was diagnosed with the disease a week ago.





By Sunday, three people were confirmed to have contracted the deadly virus that have claimed thousands of lives globally.





The trio had been part of a group of 10 people that had travelled to Italy. The Department said they were awaiting the results of six others.