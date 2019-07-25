Neville Pillay. Picture: Facebook

Durban - Following an appeal to help save the life of critically ill former radio personality Neville Pillay, an anonymous donor has come forward to help ease his family's financial burden. Pillay, 48, suffered a heart attack and a stroke, and his kidneys are failing.

His wife, Carol, and his doctor, who did not want to be named, said the father of two had only months to live.

Pillay told POST that her husband was in need of dialysis but they could not afford it and that the State hospital was refusing him treatment because he was a risk.

Speaking before undergoing dialysis on Tuesday, Pillay said it was frustrating when he was told by staff at the public hospital that there was nothing they could do.

“They literally said go home and die. They did not want to help in any way. What is the point of making a contribution (to tax) and expecting your country to take care of you? I am not the only one. There are so many others being refused help.

“I have two girls, 17 and eight. Any child wants their dad around and for someone to say to you ‘sorry there is nothing we can do’ (is frustrating).”

Carol said she received a call from a man inquiring about Pillay's health on Wednesday evening.

"He told me he wanted to take some weight off our shoulders and was willing to sort out Neville's hospital bill. He also wanted the doctors number."

She said on hearing the news she held both her children aged 17 and eight and cried before ‘praising God’.

According to Carol, the anonymous donor is a fan of Pillay but had never met him.

She expressed her gratitude to the donor whom she believes helped out of the goodness of his heart.

