Durban - Driving from Pietermaritzburg to Durban with two snakes in his bonnet is something Justin Naidoo will not easily forget.
Naidoo, 26, a security company owner, had been working night shift in Pietermaritzburg when he made the discovery.
"It was a Friday night just after midnight, and there had been load shedding when I head a loud thud on the roof of my car. I had been parked under a tree, I initially thought it was from the tree, then I saw two snakes that were entwined together slither down my windscreen."