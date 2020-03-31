eThekwini Municipality urges residents to limit pruning as garden landfills close

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has reminded residents that while refuse collections would remain as per the normal schedule during the 21 day lockdown, certain landfills will remain closed from today until further notice. In a statement issued today, the City urged residents to limit pruning and cutting in their gardening as all garden drop off sites and garden landfills are closed. Residents, they said, are also encouraged to reuse through home scale composting and store refuse on their property until the service resumes. In addition The Bisasar Road, Mariannhill and Shallcross Landfills which accepts garden refuse, builder’s rubble and sand will be closed from today. "Residents are reminded to have all personal hygiene and sanitary products double bagged without compressing the waste. This is encouraged to be handled using single use gloves and or ensure hands are sanitised before and after handling."

In addition waste bags should not be placed where animals can have access to them or for street pickers for salvaging purposes.

They have also encourage residents to only place waste bags out for collection if they are full.

The City said orange bags have been suspended until further notice to reduce the risk of contamination.

Residents are encouraged to:

-Limit the amount of recyclables generated, or

-Reuse, upcycle or store recyclables within your properties, or

-As a last resort dispose into black bag for collection.

This week the City also reminded residents that while they would not be disconnecting anyone during the lockdown, this was a not a 'payment holiday.'

They encouraged all residents to pay their municipal bills using the various options available.

POST



