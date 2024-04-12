Family finds missing relative at mortuary three weeks after disappearance

Twenty-two days after he was reported missing, a Newlands East man’s partially-recognisable body was found by his family at the Phoenix mortuary. Anamallay Rungasamy, 65, was allegedly killed in a hit and run on March 17, the same day he disappeared and his family reported him missing.

The Rungasamy’s family spokesperson, Dawn Gounden of Renegade Search and Rescue, said after weeks of searching, the family was finally able to get closure. “Rungasamy was involved in a hit and run near the Clare Road bridge just past Parlock, towards Clare Estate. Due to his injuries being extensive, he was unrecognisable at the time, when his body was recovered from the scene where he died. “When his family contacted Renegade Search and Rescue, we sent out a missing person's poster and joined his nieces and nephews to conduct searches,” Gounden said.

The SAPS Search and Rescue and K9 Units, and members of the Newlands Community Policing Forum joined the search. Members of Renegades Search and Rescue, a non profit organisation, advised Rungasamy’s family to visit mortuaries and hospitals in the vicinity to look for him, and they also searched at the Phoenix, Pinetown and Park Rynie mortuaries. Rungasamy’s family identified him by his clothes at the Phoenix mortuary on April 7.