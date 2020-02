Firefighters called to Phoenix home after laundry basket set alight









Durban - Firefighters managed to contain a fire set to a basket of laundry in Phoenix on Thursday morning. According to Jay Kanniappen, division commander for eThekwini Fire Department, they responded to the fire at a home in Woodview, Phoenix. "When firefighters arrived they found that a basket of laundry had been set alight and neighbours were trying to douse the flames. "We managed to contain the fire and there were no injuries." Kanniappen said it could have turned serious.

He added that this was not the first time they were called out to the scene to fight fire.

"We suspect that one of the family members set it alight, but the relevant authorities were on scene and we are hoping that some action is taken before something serious happens in the future."

On Saturday a Phoenix grandmother was killed in a house fire.

The Sunday Tribune reported that neighbours had tried to save Angela Pillay.

The 67-year-old was asleep in her room when the blaze began around 5.45am.

Glen Naidoo, the chief executive of the KZN VIP Group, said a member from his rescue team had attempted to access Pillay’s room with a ladder, but the fire was too intense.

Bheki Hadebe, the fire department’s divisional commander of the northern region said they could see smoke pouring from the home, from a distance, as they raced to the scene.

“When we arrived at the home, the roof was on fire and the bedrooms were already gutted. We were told that there was a person trapped inside.”

Hadebe said it took about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control and said by the time the lady was found she was burnt beyond recognition.

