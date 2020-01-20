Durban - The four men accused of kidnapping Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy are due back in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Moonsamy who was kidnapped in Pinetown on May 30 was found six months later in Witbank in the Mpumalanga province on November 7.
The mother of two and financial at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and M13.
In July, Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, was arrested after he was found in possession of Moonsamy's cellphone.
It was the first breakthrough in the case.