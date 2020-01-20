Four accused in Sandra Moonsamy kidnapping back in court









Kidnapped businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy has been found. Supplied Durban - The four men accused of kidnapping Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy are due back in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday. Moonsamy who was kidnapped in Pinetown on May 30 was found six months later in Witbank in the Mpumalanga province on November 7. The mother of two and financial at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and M13. In July, Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, was arrested after he was found in possession of Moonsamy's cellphone. It was the first breakthrough in the case.

Gike was arrested in July and released on R5000 bail in August.

The four suspects aged between 30 and 34 face charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder.

At the last court appearance the court heard that two of the men hired former director of the National Prosecuting Authority, Mxolisi Nxasana to represent them.

The media was ordered by Magistrate Anand Maharaj not to photograph or name the accused.

All four suspects are being held at Westville Prison.

Moonsamy's brother Inderan Naicker told the Sunday Tribune, that his sister was not kidnapped over dodgy business deals.

The family issued a statement stating,"We are overjoyed to announce that Sandra was found on Thursday night and reunited with her family. She is currently with her loved ones and beginning her road to recovery. We will share further information as the investigation is concluded. We would like to thank the Hawks for their tireless efforts, as well as the general public for keeping Sandra in their thoughts and prayers daily. We are elated and relieved to have her back with us safely."

Naicker said his sister was allowed to make calls home while in captivity. He said she was recovering from the trauma.

POST