Fourth suspect nabbed for Durban pensioner's killing









A week ago neighbours and friends gathered at the home of Jinsee Ram who was brutally murdered while praying. Picture: LEON LESTRADE African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Exactly a week after Kharawastan pensioner Jincee Ram was brutally murdered in her home, police have nabbed a fourth suspect. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, Chatsworth police arrested the 37-year-old suspect in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Monday. Naicker said the suspect was brought back to KwaZulu Natal and is expected to appear in court shortly. Ram, 73, was strangled to death with her sari while praying in her home. Her daughter Raksha, 44, an optometrist was survived a brutal assault. The POST reported that a tenant heard noises and went to investigate. She found Ram dead and Raksha bleeding, but alive and contacted the police.

The two women were alone in their home at the time.

The family's gardener Simphiwe Cele, 40, was arrested within 24 hours of the murder. His arrest was soon followed by Bheki Msomi, 42 and Luvo Mtsezane, 27.

Mtsezane was arrested in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning and made a brief appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

All three men will apply for bail on February 27.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that Ram was found strangled to death with her sari.

Apart from murder charges the men also face charges of attempted murder and robbery. They are alleged to have stolen R85 000 cash, a laptop and a cellphone.

This week neighbours described Ram as a kind person who always greeted them.

The POST reported that she enjoyed gardening and would spend every morning in her prayer room.

POST