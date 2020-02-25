Durban - Exactly a week after Kharawastan pensioner Jincee Ram was brutally murdered in her home, police have nabbed a fourth suspect.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, Chatsworth police arrested the 37-year-old suspect in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Monday.
Naicker said the suspect was brought back to KwaZulu Natal and is expected to appear in court shortly.
Ram, 73, was strangled to death with her sari while praying in her home. Her daughter Raksha, 44, an optometrist was survived a brutal assault.
The POST reported that a tenant heard noises and went to investigate. She found Ram dead and Raksha bleeding, but alive and contacted the police.