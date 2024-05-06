Free weekly clinic for those in need

Residents from Sandton and surrounding areas can utilise the services of a free health and wellness clinic supported by "good Samaritan" donors, every Sunday. The clinic will be hosted by the Sandton Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church situated in Sunninghill.

The health and wellness clinic is an extension of the church’s social responsibility initiatives, and is aimed at providing access to high-end basic health care that community members in need would otherwise not afford. Screening services that would be offered at the clinic include the testing of blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, urine analysis for diabetics, weight and body mass index monitoring, fitness assessment, health education and awareness, as well as medical counselling by a medical specialist. Medical experts comprise licensed medical doctors in general practice, medical specialists in the field of nuclear radiology, paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology, ophthalmology, virology and HIV management.