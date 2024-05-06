Free weekly clinic for those in need

Residents from Sandton and surrounding areas can utilise the services of a free health and wellness clinic supported by "good Samaritan" donors, every Sunday.
The clinic will be hosted by the Sandton Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church situated in Sunninghill.
The health and wellness clinic is an extension of the church’s social responsibility initiatives, and is aimed at providing access to high-end basic health care that community members in need would otherwise not afford.
Screening services that would be offered at the clinic include the testing of blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, urine analysis for diabetics, weight and body mass index monitoring, fitness assessment, health education and awareness, as well as medical counselling by a medical specialist.
Medical experts comprise licensed medical doctors in general practice, medical specialists in the field of nuclear radiology, paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology, ophthalmology, virology and HIV management.
Additionally, there are allied healthcare professionals, such as pharmacists, social workers, and medical missionaries trained in using natural remedies to assist the body in healing inflammation and natural health education; as well as registered nurses and psychologists – making the centre a "tiered" wellness centre with a wealth of medical muscle.
Pastor Oetla Simankane said as a church and members of the Sandton community, they were honoured to be able to serve the community.
“We know how difficult it is to access quality healthcare in the country without medical aid, which many cannot afford. Moreover, it was important to note that at the core of the healthcare challenges that exist in our communities was the education gap around the importance of regular screening and early detection – which could help alleviate an overabundance of chronic illnesses – or help manage them better through early diagnosis,” Simankane added.