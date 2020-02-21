Gardener, co-accused in the dock following Chatsworth pensioner's murder









Chatsworth pensioner Dukhi Radha Dasi, 73, was strangled with her sari in her home on Monday. Two people appeared in court today. Picture: Supplied Durban - The two men accused of killing a pensioner this week while she was praying, made their first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Friday. Jinsee Ram, 73, was found dead in her prayer room in her Kharawastan home on Tuesday morning. He daughter Raksha,44, had been assaulted. The accused - Simphiwe Cele, 40, and Bheki Msomi, 42 - both from the Burlington Informal Settlement in Chatsworth, were arrested this week. Apart from murder charges the men also face charges of attempted murder and robbery. They are alleged to have stolen R85 000 cash, a laptop and a cellphone.

According to a source not authorised to speak to the media, Cele, who was arrested within 24 hours of the murder, had been employed with the family from a young age as a gardener.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that Ram was found strangled to death with her sari.

This week neighbours described Dasi as a kind person who always greeted them.

The POST reported that she enjoyed gardening and would spend every morning in her prayer room.

Police confirmed a third accused - 28 year old - was arrested in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape on Friday morning and will appear in court on Monday.

The other two accused will apply for bail on February 27.

Facebook users commented:

Pavitska Badasie : It must be one of the worst sins to murder someone while they are praying. There is a special place in hell for those who committed this sin.

Parnitha Badasie: Bring back the death penalty.

Lee Perumal: We not even safe in our home. Criminals come and do as they please. When are we going to stand up. This law favours the criminals. They getting special treatment in prisons some of them don't even end up in prison. Every day murders and robberies are occurring. We not even safe anywhere.

