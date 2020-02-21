Durban - The two men accused of killing a pensioner this week while she was praying, made their first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Jinsee Ram, 73, was found dead in her prayer room in her Kharawastan home on Tuesday morning.
He daughter Raksha,44, had been assaulted.
The accused - Simphiwe Cele, 40, and Bheki Msomi, 42 - both from the Burlington Informal Settlement in Chatsworth, were arrested this week.
Apart from murder charges the men also face charges of attempted murder and robbery. They are alleged to have stolen R85 000 cash, a laptop and a cellphone.