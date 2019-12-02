Girl dies after falling out of 4th floor window









A 5 year old girl has died after she fell out of a window a short while ago in Clairwood. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics Durban - A 5-year-old girl has died after she fell out of a window of a building in Clairwood a short while ago. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the incident took place in Blaney Road. He said it appears the child had fallen out of the 4th floor window of the building. "Unfortunately the little girl had sustained massive, multiple injuries and has been declared deceased on the scene. Jamieson said at this stage events leading up to the child falling out of the window were unknown and was subject to an SAPS investigation.

A number of children were injured or passed away after falling out of buildings this year.

In February this year a 10-year-old boy died after he fell from a 10-storey building in Pietermaritzburg.

Akeel Jugdeo, a Grade 5 pupil who lived in a flat in East Street, plunged 10-storeys to his death from a bathroom window.

Shortly after a 10-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a window of a third-floor apartment block in Pietermaritzburg Central.

Then in July a 4-year-old Pietermaritzburg boy was seriously injured after he fell three-storeys at a residence in Westgate, Pietermaritzburg.

According to ER 24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, when paramedics arrived on the scene just before 2pm, they found the patient lying next to the building surrounded by community members.

"Paramedics assessed the patient and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

"The boy was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for urgent care."

POST