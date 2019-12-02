Durban - A 5-year-old girl has died after she fell out of a window of a building in Clairwood a short while ago.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the incident took place in Blaney Road.
He said it appears the child had fallen out of the 4th floor window of the building.
"Unfortunately the little girl had sustained massive, multiple injuries and has been declared deceased on the scene.
Jamieson said at this stage events leading up to the child falling out of the window were unknown and was subject to an SAPS investigation.