Grand opening for refurbished court in Chatsworth

The Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court was officially opened today by Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, John Jeffery, and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Sihle Zikalala. Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Nocawe Mafu, chairperson of the Governance and Human Capital Committee, Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala, member of parliament and community activist, Brandon Pillay, as well as former member of parliament, Maggie Govender, were present at the opening.

The court was refurbished by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure as part of its core mandate to build and allocate strategic infrastructure for client departments in order to provide essential services to the public. The new high security court complex boasts seven courtrooms, which entail three district courts, a family court, a regional court, an equality court and a sexual offences court, which is victim-centric. The regional court will handle more serious and sexual offence cases. A dedicated sexual offences court that features a separate intermediary room, will allow children and vulnerable adults to testify via CCTV without confronting the accused.

Jeffery said that the refurbished court would provide better access to justice service for the community of Chatsworth. Brandon Pillay, member of Parliament in the National Assembly, said: “We must firstly appreciate the Minister of Public Works and the Deputy Minister of Justice for taking the time out of their busy schedules to do the official handover and opening of the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court. “We applaud government through the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure identifying the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court as a priority and making the relevant funds available for the upgrade.”

He said walking around the court it was indeed commendable to see such a transformation. “What is important and key and was also emphasised by the deputy minister is that the facility must be beneficial to the community. My hope is that the community will take advantage of all the different services that are available, and that while we would want to see a decline in crime as a whole, we would also like to see a higher rate of convictions,” Pillay added. Speaking on behalf of the city, Councillor Madlala expressed gratitude to the national government.