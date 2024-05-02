Dr Yakub Essack, head of the medical team at Gift of the Givers - the largest disaster response non-governmental organisation of African origin on the continent - died yesterday, the organisation confirmed. In a post on its Facebook page, the organisation said Essack suffered a massive heart attack on Wednesday morning.

The 62-year-old was laid to rest in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening. Essack, originally from Standerton in Mpumalanga pursued his tertiary education at Wits University. He was in private practice for 30 years before joining the Gift of the Givers.

Among his medical expertise, Essack was also known as an approachable person that offered counselling to team members, said Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the organisation's founder. Besides a team mate, Sooliman said he lost a friend of 32 years. "We remember him as a brother, friend, companion, dedicated community member, pure soul, sincere, humble, compassionate human being, ever willing to assist the elderly, orphans, widows and just about anyone in need.

"He led our medical teams on numerous international missions, won the hearts of those he served, was most approachable to team members as a counsellor in cases of secondary traumatisation. "Ever willing to offer a listening ear, a gentle word and a warm embrace, he was a human par excellence. "We say goodbye to a most incredible human being. May the Almighty grant ease to his dear family. We were friends for 32 years," Sooliman said.