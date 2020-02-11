Durban - A highly venomous boomslang sought relief from the Durban heat at Winklespruit beach this weekend.
The snake was found swimming in the waves at the beach which is South of Durban.
According to Durban snake catcher Nick Evans, he received a call from a policeman and thereafter a photograph of the "green snake."
"I immediately knew it was a boomslang and headed down there."
Evan said when he arrived at the beach the snake, approximately 1,5 metres long, was swimming on the edge of the waves.