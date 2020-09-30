Howick man shot dead on his driveway

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A Howick West man was shot dead in the driveway of his home on Monday afternoon, police said. Midlands Police spokesperson Sergeant Mthokosizi Ngobese said the man, identified as Videsh Debideen, sustained two gunshots wound and died. He said Howick SAPS were investigating a case of murder. No arrests had been made. Ngobese said the motive for the attack was still unknown. Any witness are urged to come forward and contact their local police or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

In July, a Pietermaritzburg man was allegedly shot dead because of a loud car exhaust.

Kubendra Sholan Chinnadu, 29, had been dropping off a friend when he was shot.

His brother Sherwin Chinnadu told The Daily News, “It is alleged that a resident had complained that the car was rowdy and disturbing them. Bystanders heard two gunshots. My brother drove off.

“The car came to a halt in the centre of the road. We’re not certain how many times he was shot. We are waiting for post-mortem results,” he said.

In a separate incident in August, a man was shot shot dead while in his car in Pinetown, west of Durban.

A source told IOL the victim had been in a blue BMW and was being followed by men in a silver-grey Audi.

According to reports, the men in the Audi opened fire on the BMW. He was fatally wounded.

The source revealed that the vehicle had multiple gunshot holes. He said people from the businesses on the road were standing on the road.

IOL