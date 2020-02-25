Durban - One of the men accused of kidnapping Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy abandoned his bail application in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.
The court heard that there was an international warrant of arrest for him.
The accused's attorney Garry Bell said in light on this they would not be applying for bail.
State Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay reiterated to the court that the names and photographs of the accused cannot be published, as there is a second investigation underway by another police unit.
The four men, aged between 30 and 34, who face charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder were expected to apply for bail today.