Jerry Ogbuwany Gike escorted out of the Durban Magistrate’s Court by detective warrant officer Siven Naidoo after his appearance. Chanelle Lutchman Durban - One of the men accused of kidnapping Westville businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy abandoned his bail application in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning. The court heard that there was an international warrant of arrest for him. The accused's attorney Garry Bell said in light on this they would not be applying for bail. State Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay reiterated to the court that the names and photographs of the accused cannot be published, as there is a second investigation underway by another police unit. The four men, aged between 30 and 34, who face charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder were expected to apply for bail today.

Accused number two abandoned his bail as there is a international warrant for his arrest. Further details were not made available.

Attorney and former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasana, who represents accused 1 and 2, said he did not have time to consult with his clients prior to their bail application and therefore was not ready to proceed.

Nxasana said when he made contact with Kokstad C-Max Prison on February 20, to have the suspects brought to Durban earlier so that he could consult, he was told that no court order in place.

Accused four has opted to use a legal aid representative instead of Nxasana.

Magistrate Anand Maharaj adjourned the case to March 24 for the bail application.

Moonsamy, a mother of two and financial at Crossmoor Transport Plant, was kidnapped at the corner of Stapleton Road and M13.

She was rescued six months later in Witbank on November 7.

In July, Jerry Ogbuwany Gike, 35, was arrested after he was found in possession of Moonsamy's cellphone.

It was the first breakthrough in the case. Gike was arrested in July and released on R5000 bail in August.

