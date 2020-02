Speaking about the rescue, Evans said a man and his young child were washing something outside when the mamba went past them.





"The mamba didn't try and bite them, it had no interest in biting them. However when people noticed the snake and started screaming the snake darted towards one of the homes."





Evans said when he arrived he found a large rat in the house.





"When I moved the cabinet I also found a bunch of cockroaches among the mamba.





"It was a big mamba and had a piece of its tail missing either an attack by a predator or a human.





"It was a very powerful snake, she was not happy about being grabbed and manhandled and quite grumpy.





"But we caught the snake and the people were quite nice and grateful," said Evans.





He said that snake season would not die down especially in Durban because of the weather.