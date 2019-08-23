The trial for triple murder accused Colin Pillay begin in the Durban High Court. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Judgment in the trial of Phoenix triple murder accused is expected to take place in October.

Tow truck driver Colin Pillay, 46, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder following the death of Jane Govindasamy, 45, and her daughters Nikita, 16, and Denisha, 22.

They were found murdered in their Longcroft home in September 2018.







In the past four weeks, both the State and the defence have presented their cases.





Pillay maintained his innocence throughout the trial, saying he had been fishing and gambling on the night of the murder.





He told the court that he had even spent time with another woman at a guest lodge hours after finding out Jane had been killed. He was arrested at Kam's Lodge in Phoenix by Warrant Officer Bob Pillay two days after the gruesome murders.





The State presented their case with a forensic expert linking blood found on Pillay's clothing to the victims DNA.





In addition CCTV footage was presented to the court of Pillay wiping a knife and discarding it on side of a road.





Jane's boss also testified that he had been introduced to the accused as Jane's husband. He said Jane and the accused attended a 50th birthday party together.





He said that on the day of the murder she had confessed to him that she was involved in an extra marital affair.





The matter has been set down from October 21 until October 24 for heads of arguments and judgment.





POST