Judgment in Miguel Louw murder and kidnapping case set for June









South Africa - Durban - 16 July 2019 - Raylene Louw holds a photo of her son,Miguel Louw. The 9 year old was kidnapped and murdered by his mother's boyfriend Mohamed Ebrahim Vahed. Miguel’s decomposing body was found on September 3 last year 2018. The cause of death could not be ascertained during the autopsy due to the decomposition and skeletonisation however, “suffocation should be considered” Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Two years after Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw was kidnapped and murdered, the fate of his alleged killer will be decided in June. This week the State and the defence closed its arguments in the Durban High Court. Judgement has been set down from June 17 until June 19. Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim, 44, the man accused of murdering the grade 4 pupil has pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, kidnapping and murder. Ebrahim remains behind bars as an awaiting trial prisoner.

He opted not to testify.

Miguel was last seen in the presence of Ebrahim at a local eatery near his home in July 2018.

His decomposed body was found in a shallow grave near Ebrahim's Phoenix home two months later.

During the trial the State alleged that Ebrahim who lives in Longbury Phoenix occasionally lived at Miguel's home in Sydenham and performed odd jobs around their home.

It further states that prior to the incident, Ebrahim and Miguel's mother had an argument.

"As a result, the accused decided to kill the deceased in order to exact revenge on the deceased's mother."

During her evidence-in-chief Miguel's mother Raylene testified that Ebrahim had been friends even after she was fired from her job at a local butchery where they both had worked together.

"We met at the butchery... He was promoted to manager and I was fired for no reason. He said he would help me and take me to CCMA," said Louw.

On the Justice for Miguel Louw Facebook page, it said the little boy would have turned 13 in May.

POST