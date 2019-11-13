Durban - Another person is believed to have washed off the Soweto River Bridge near Darnal, KwaDukuza on Wednesday morning.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue the search is set to resume on Wednesday for the 7-year-old boy that went missing on Tuesday afternoon.
Herbst said the low level bridge was flowing very hard and the amount of water coming down is extreme.
He said they were currently searching for 5 bodies that had gone missing in the KwaDukuza area.
"An extensive search was conducted on Tuesday afternoon by KDM lifeguards and Police K9 Search & Rescue using swift water rescue equipment and techniques.