JUST IN: Another person believed to have washed off bridge into KZN river









Rescue efforts for the 7-year-old boy had to be called off due to bad weather. Picture: IPPS Medical Rescue Durban - Another person is believed to have washed off the Soweto River Bridge near Darnal, KwaDukuza on Wednesday morning. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue the search is set to resume on Wednesday for the 7-year-old boy that went missing on Tuesday afternoon. Herbst said the low level bridge was flowing very hard and the amount of water coming down is extreme. He said they were currently searching for 5 bodies that had gone missing in the KwaDukuza area. "An extensive search was conducted on Tuesday afternoon by KDM lifeguards and Police K9 Search & Rescue using swift water rescue equipment and techniques.

"Unfortunately due to severe weather conditions and lightning, the search was suspended," said Herbst.

A total of five people have been killed as a result of the torrential rains in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Daily News reported that an elderly couple died during Monday night’s heavy rainfall in Inanda, north of Durban.

A wall and roof collapsed onto the man and the woman while they slept. The couple were still alive but by the time help arrived they passed away.

A 24 year old woman was killed by lightening in the Okhahlamba Local Municipality.

In the Midlands two people were killed and 20 other injured after a tornado swept through Mpolweni settlement near Wartburg.

"Two adults were unfortunately declared dead on the scene. ER24 set up a triage area and treated and transported another 9 patients for minor to moderate injuries to various hospitals in the area.

"Provincial also transported a further two bringing the total injured on scene to 20.

Campbell said many animals were reported to have been injured or killed in the area and power lines are also down.

