Durban - A Port Shepstone couple convicted of defrauding people out of over R6 million were sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday.
Sachin Sewpersad, 38, and his wife Chantal, 39, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including fraud, theft, and money-laundering last year.
Sewpersad, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for fraud, theft, and Contravention of the Attorneys Act, while Chantal was sentenced to five years imprisonment for five counts of money laundering.
She may serve one sixth of the sentence and then go under correctional supervision.
According to court papers, Sewpersad was not admitted as an attorney on the roll of attorneys as per the KZN Law Society. He had operated an entity under the name Sewpersad and Suparsath Attorneys, Notaries Public and Conveyancers practicing attorneys and conveyancers.