KZN couple jailed after swindling over R6m out of property buyers









Gavel. Durban - A Port Shepstone couple convicted of defrauding people out of over R6 million were sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday. Sachin Sewpersad, 38, and his wife Chantal, 39, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including fraud, theft, and money-laundering last year. Sewpersad, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for fraud, theft, and Contravention of the Attorneys Act, while Chantal was sentenced to five years imprisonment for five counts of money laundering. She may serve one sixth of the sentence and then go under correctional supervision. According to court papers, Sewpersad was not admitted as an attorney on the roll of attorneys as per the KZN Law Society. He had operated an entity under the name Sewpersad and Suparsath Attorneys, Notaries Public and Conveyancers practicing attorneys and conveyancers.

He misrepresented to the complainants, that he was authorized to operate as a conveyancer or an attorney.

Sewpersad misrepresented that he was able to sell repossessed properties, and upon payment of the monies, he was going to facilitate transfer ownership of the properties to the person.

He had indicated to the complainants that these properties were for sale, however, the properties were not for sale.

He would then take the transfer money into his account and those complainants would not get the property.

Sewpersad, who also pleaded guilty to theft, had purported to be an investment broker and financial advisor.

He had informed a client that he was in a position to assist her to settle her debt at SARS for R1.2m as he had the authority to assist.

The papers further stated, that Chantal, had two bank accounts, into which the monies received from the clients were deposited on several different occasions.

POST