KZN Education confirms three more complaints against Phoenix principal accused of rape









Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay Durban - A DAY after a Phoenix primary school principal was charged with rape, three other teachers claimed he had sexually harassed them. They claimed the 54-year-old sent them inappropriate messages, commented on their dressing and asked them out on dates. The rape is alleged to have happened on the school premises in the principal’s office last Monday. It was the day that marked the start of the 16 Days of Activism for Non-violence against Women and Children. The teacher, 39, who was employed at the school in October, reported the incident to the Phoenix police station later that day. The principal, who has been the head of the school for the last 20 years, was arrested at the school two days later.

On Friday, he appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court and was released on R3 000 bail.

He was also put on suspension by the Department of Education.

He was charged with rape and cannot be identified until he pleads. The case was adjourned to February.

Following his arrest, three other teachers from the same school complained to the Department of Education that they had been sexually harassed by the principal. The women are aged 22, 24 and 36.

They claimed the harassment started in 2017.

While the teachers did not want to speak to the POST, Pastor Mervyn Reddy confirmed that these allegations were also reported to the police, who took statements from the three teachers.

Reddy is a community activist, who has assisted the teachers.

He said: “Their harassment began in 2017. The principal allegedly sent them inappropriate text messages. He wanted to take them out on dates and he commented on their dressing. This made them feel uncomfortable. These women were afraid to come forward and speak up against the principal. They believed they would be victimised.”

The 22-year-old victim, said Reddy, was employed at the school from 2016 on a part-time basis.

She will graduate as a teacher next month.

Reddy said the 24-year-old worked at the school for five years and the 36-year-old for four years.

“We want justice for these teachers. Our country is on a campaign against the abuse of women and children, and we need to stand up against these ills in our society.”

Kwazi Mthethwa, the spokesperson for the department in KZN, confirmed the principal had been arrested for rape and that three other female teachers had come forward with allegations of sexual harassment.

He expressed disappointment and said such behaviour was unacceptable.

“We will now wait for the law to take its course,” he said.

Thirona Moodley, the provincial chief executive of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, said if the allegations proved to be true, it was unacceptable.

“Principals are the heads of institutions and they must lead with impeccable integrity. Principals must provide support to teachers and serve as mentors. Having cases of sexual misconduct shows they don’t respect the rights of women.”

She said the country was currently observing 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, Campaign yet people within the community were committing acts of abuse.

“These are people we trust and who are responsible for minors.”

Nomusa Cembi, the spokesperson for the South African Democratic Teachers Union, said they did not condone such behaviour.

“We must allow the law to take its course. As a union, we are always educating our teachers and principals about conducting themselves in a professional manner.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police were investigating one case of rape.

The school declined to comment and did not want to provide the details of the school governing body.

POST