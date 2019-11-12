Durban - Police have confirmed a case of murder has been opened following the fatal shooting of a bus driver in Verulam on Tuesday morning.
According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala it is alleged today at 06:30am, in Bufflesdraai Road, a 31-year-old man was driving his bus carrying passengers when an unknown man seated behind him fired several shots towards the driver.
"The suspect fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene. The motive is yet to be established as investigations continue," said Gwala.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA when they arrived on scene they found the bus driver slumped in the driver's seat with three gunshot wounds to the head.
He said paramedics declared him deceased a short while later.