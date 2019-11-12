KZN police say motive in Verulam bus driver shooting unknown









KZN police have confirmed a case of murder has been opened following the death of a bus driver in Verulam. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - Police have confirmed a case of murder has been opened following the fatal shooting of a bus driver in Verulam on Tuesday morning. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala it is alleged today at 06:30am, in Bufflesdraai Road, a 31-year-old man was driving his bus carrying passengers when an unknown man seated behind him fired several shots towards the driver. "The suspect fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene. The motive is yet to be established as investigations continue," said Gwala. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA when they arrived on scene they found the bus driver slumped in the driver's seat with three gunshot wounds to the head. He said paramedics declared him deceased a short while later.

Balram said witnesses said the suspect was picked up as a passenger just before the shooting.

"Witnesses informed Reaction Officers that the bus was in motion when the driver was attacked. The vehicle then rolled back for a short distance before coming to a a standstill in the center of the road."

He said the suspect fled on foot and was thereafter picked up by a white VW.

In April this year an alleged route dispute between mini-bus and bus associations in the Newlands West area has claimed the life of a bus driver.

The driver, Sarvesh Gopichand,23, had passengers on board when a gunman stepped onto the roadway near Jackcastle Avenue in Newlands West and began shooting at the bus.

