Durban - A 15-year-old pupil arrested for allegedly being in possession of a firearm and ammunition made his first appearance in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court.
KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the pupil was released into the custody of his parents.
"Police received a report of a pupil carrying a firearm at a school in U Section and immediately responded. Police officers found the pupil in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition and he was immediately arrested and charged."
Naicker said the pupil would also be profiled to establish if he is linked to criminal activities in the area.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has made an appeal to parents to play a greater role in the education of their children.