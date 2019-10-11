KZN pupil arrested with firearm at school









Durban - A 15-year-old pupil arrested for allegedly being in possession of a firearm and ammunition made his first appearance in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court. KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the pupil was released into the custody of his parents. "Police received a report of a pupil carrying a firearm at a school in U Section and immediately responded. Police officers found the pupil in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition and he was immediately arrested and charged." Naicker said the pupil would also be profiled to establish if he is linked to criminal activities in the area. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has made an appeal to parents to play a greater role in the education of their children.

“We are calling on parents to ensure that they play a pivotal role in the development their children and to also work hand-in-hand with police. Our children are precious and they should be safe in places of learning. It is worrying when children arrive at schools with dangerous weapons and we are working with schools to conduct random searches,” he said.

In September Sastri College teenager, Moyeni Walters was shot dead by pupils from his school.

According to police the shooting incident took place at Warwick Avenue.

He sustained shot wound on the abdomen was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

Four pupils between the ages of 13 and 16 have been charged with murder.

The Mercury reported that the licenced firearm belongs to the late step-father of one of the accused

