This week police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of crimen injuria was opened at Chatsworth SAPS and the docket was taken to the senior public prosecutor for a decision on whether to prosecute.

The sex tape that went viral on social media two weeks ago has sincebeen uploaded to two international pornographic websites.

Naidoo, of Chatsworth, who filmed the 2-minute, 17-second video with her then-fiancé at his Phoenix home recently, is working on having it removed.

It was uploaded multiple times to Pornhub and Xvideos by various users.

Naidoo, said the video was "revenge pornography" and that people are profiting from it.

To upload a video onto either of these websites, the user needs to register an account.

For every view, the person who uploaded the video will be compensated.

So far, the video has collectively garnered close to 50 000 views on these two platforms.

“I can’t have that. It’s not right.”

The 25-year-old said despite two weeks having passed since the video went viral, her name continued to be dragged through the mud.

“People keep talking horribly about me and I just want it to stop. That’s why I need the videos removed, but I don’t know how to get them pulled down.

“I have never had to deal with something like this before, but I have friends helping me.”

She said she felt as though she was being shamed for having sex.

Pornhub has a “content removal” request form, which can be completed by the victims of revenge pornography, blackmailing, and intimidation.

One can also request videos to be removed for copyright infringement.

This week, the POST tracked down Naidoo’s ex-fiancé but he declined to comment.

Jakes Singh, the chairperson of the Chatsworth community policing forum, said he tried to help Naidoo find those responsible for distributing the video.

“We were meant to meet on Monday at Chatsworth police station to help her, but she did not show up.”

POST