Durban - A newly-capped law graduate, accused of stabbing her father in the chest during an argument, at an ashram in Joburg, attended his funeral two days later in KwaDukuza. Nekita Sukdeo, 23, graduated with a law degree in May.

Two Saturdays ago, on July 13, her father Jewan, 43, a truck driver, became embroiled in an argument with her mother Nadira Lutchmana.The couple lived with Nekita and their 16-year-old son, in a cottage on the grounds of the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) ashram in Sandton, Joburg.

According to a family member, the couple had a history of quarrelling.

“From what we know, there was a quarrel between Jewan and Nadira on Saturday morning.

“During the dispute, Nekita got involved and the situation between her and her father became tense. From what we hear, she reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed him.”

It is believed that Jewan was rushed to Sunninghill Hospital but died en-route.

The relative, who asked not be named, said the family relocated from KwaDukuza to Roodeport 10 years ago but, five years after the move, the couple divorced due to marital problems.

“He returned to KwaDukuza and Nadira, who is a Hare Krishna devotee, moved into a cottage at the ashram with the children. Since the divorce, he maintained a relationship with the children and visited them every alternate weekend.”

The relative claimed that four months ago, in an attempt to reconcile, Jewan moved in with Nadira and the children.

“He was excited because this meant his family would be together again. His children were his pride and joy and he was proud of Nekita when she graduated.

The relative said his family wanted justice.

“Our lives have been thrown into turmoil. The only way we will get closure is through the judicial system. If she committed the crime, we pray she is handed a lengthy jail sentence. This has not only ruined her life, but it has torn our family apart.”

The relative said, despite the circumstances, one should not resort to violence.

“There are alternative ways to sort out disputes. It takes a lot of hate, anger and frustration for someone to grab a knife and stab someone, especially your father.”

The communications officer at Sandton SAPS Captain Granville Meyer confirmed the matter was under investigation.

The ISKCON president in Sandton, Nandakumar Das, said the stabbing was a result of a domestic dispute.

“We were notified by Nadira about the incident and helped her transport Jewan to the hospital. They have not returned to the ashram since his funeral and are currently staying with Nadira’s parents in Durban.

“I cannot say much because the matter is under investigation. We don’t want to jump to conclusions.”

Nadira declined to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile Nekita appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court last Monday, two days after the incident and two days before the funeral in KwaDukuza.

Provincial police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said the magistrate presiding over the case had released her on a warning.

“The case was adjourned to September. Her failure to appear in court would lead to a warrant for her arrest.”

