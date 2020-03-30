Legal Aid attorney in Durban displaying symptoms of covid-19, self isolating

Durban - Legal Aid SA has confirmed that one of its employees based in Durban is displaying symptoms of covid-19. KwaZulu Natal spokesperson Bongani Mahlangu said the practitioner, who is based at Legal Aid SA Durban Local Office in KwaZulu-Natal, is currently self-isolating. "All the relevant stakeholders have been informed of the situation and urged to take the necessary precautionary measures of self-isolation." Mahlangu said Legal Aid SA remains committed to ensuring the safety of both employees and the public, and maintaining access to justice during this uncertain time. "As the organization, we will continue to monitor the prognosis of our employee."

He confirmed that the employee had not been tested as yet.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkisson said they were aware of the situation.

"We have requested the colleague who worked with the employee not to report for work and seek testing immediately."

During the 21-day lockdown, it was announced that courts would remain open to a limited extent and for urgent matters.

In a directive issued by Office of the Chief Justice the Constitutional Court and other superior courts are in recess. The high courts, however, will still deal with urgent matters.

He did, however, announce a number of stringent hygiene measures that will be put in place in courts, including:

* sterilising courtrooms twice a day;

* measuring the temperatures of persons entering the court buildings;

* sanitising hands of everyone entering and exiting court buildings;

* install sanitisers at work stations and in corridors of court buildings.

