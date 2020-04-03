Lockdown in SA: Durban woman cancels 40th birthday

Durban - Samantha du Plessis turned 40 on Friday. It was the first day of South Africa’s 21-day shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Du Plessis, from uMhlanga, planned to celebrate the milestone with a rose-gold-and-white-themed party at Porters Pub in Glen Ashley. She was also planning to travel to either Thailand or Mauritius with her mother, Angie Thaver, who turned 70 last month. Du Plessis, however, postponed both the party and the holiday. This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s initial address to South Africans during which he banned gatherings with more than 100 people and imposed a travel ban.

The party was planned by her husband, Isack du Plessis, 47, a businessman.

“The last time I had a party was when I turned 21. So this would have been my first party after 19 years. It would have also been the first time my husband planned a party. This made it extra special.”

She said 45 guests were invited and she bought a gold dress and planned to have her hair done.

Isack, an area manager for Osborn Engineering Products, said he booked the venue and decor. He also sent out the invitations during February.

They were fortunate to get their money refunded.

Du Plessis’s sister, Veni Singh, made a cake, which she dropped off a day before the birthday.

To ring in the day, Isack treated her to a non-alcoholic champagne breakfast.

“There was not much we could do during the lockdown. I felt sad not being able to see my friends and family, but we need to take the lockdown rules seriously.”

Du Plessis has not given up on having her party or travelling abroad once the situation normalises.

