LOOK: Alleged house robber slips 50 metres down Kloof gorge and dies

Durban - The body of an alleged robber who fell 50 metres down a gorge in Kloof was recovered late on Thursday afternoon.

According to Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh, members from Durban Search and Rescue, Durban K9 Search and Rescue and Metro Police Search and Rescue were called to Nkutu Falls in Krantzkloof Nature Reserve on Wednesday afternoon.

"An unknown male had been chased along the Molweni trail in the Reserve by a Blue Security Reaction officer after committing a house breaking and theft.



"The suspect slipped and fell from the trail falling 50m to the river below," said Sewpersadh.

The body of an alleged robber was recovered from the Nkutu Falls in Krantzkloof Nature Reserve. Pictures: Supplied





He said a risk assessment was conducted by the Search and Rescue team and it was decided to suspend the recovery due to fading light on Wednesday.

The body was recovered after a 6-hour rope rescue operation. Picture: Supplied





"On Thursday morning the team returned to the scene along with various stakeholders and resumed the recovery.



"The body was recovered after a 6-hour rope rescue operation. The body was carried 600m out of the reserve to the car park and handed over to Medico Legal Mortuary."