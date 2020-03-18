LOOK: Monster mambas bask in sun, hide in TV cabinets and prayer places
Durban - A 3 metre black mamba believed to have been living in the Inanda area was rescued by Durban snake catcher Nick Evans.
Evans described the mamba as a monster one, which was one of the biggest he has caught.
He said the snake was on a slope in a property in a rural area.
"The people were hanging washing when they saw it basking in the sun on a tree stump and they called me.
"In the next instant it went into the tree stump, I had to look for it for a little bit and I eventually found it."
On Sunday evening Evans said people saw a black mamba slither through their garden, into their front door and into their television cabinet.
He described the catch as quite easy.
Evans said that same day a boomslang had to be rescued from a prayer area in Reservoir Hills.
"It's quite a strange place to find a tree snake, but it seems the birds chased the snake away and it took cover in a prayer area.
Evans has had his hands full in the past few months, and said snake season would not die down in Durban anytime soon.
A boomslang which is a highly venomous snake was caught swimming at a beach in Winklespruit.
Evan said when he arrived at the beach the snake, approximately 1,5 metres long, was swimming on the edge of the waves
POST