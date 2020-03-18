LOOK: Monster mambas bask in sun, hide in TV cabinets and prayer places

A 3 metre black mamba believed to have been living in the Inanda area was rescued by Durban snake catcher Nick Evans.

Evans described the mamba as a monster one, which was one of the biggest he has caught.

Durban -

He said the snake was on a slope in a property in a rural area.





"The people were hanging washing when they saw it basking in the sun on a tree stump and they called me.





"In the next instant it went into the tree stump, I had to look for it for a little bit and I eventually found it."





On Sunday evening Evans said people saw a black mamba slither through their garden, into their front door and into their television cabinet.