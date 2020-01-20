Look: These are some of KZN's worst schools, according to the DA









Durban - While the Democratic Alliance have named and shamed some of the worst schools in KwaZulu-Natal, the Department of Education said it was not new information and that they were doing something about it. Earlier on Monday, the DA released a statement about the school functionality inspections held last week which revealed that same problems continue to persist year-in and year-out at certain schools. DA KZN Spokesperson on Education Dr Imran Keeka cited Nomathiya High School in Mtubatuba as having "shocking infrastructure with appalling toilet conditions." "Other issues include overcrowding, absenteeism and poor attitude of both educators and learners, dysfunctional school governing bodies (SGBs) and ongoing union interference - to the point where unions would rather disrupt teaching and learning while learners come second." Keeka said the DA found that Khanyanjalo High School in Dumbe 203 pupils were forced to share six toilets.

The school had 24 toilets, but 18 were not functioning.

Shocking infrastructure at Nomathiya High School in Mtubatuba. Picture: DA





He added other issues included widespread vandalism and theft of property - particularly at night when there is no security.

In the Zululand area issues of drugs abuse, child-headed households and teenage pregnancy were the norm.

"Learner transport – or the lack thereof – which one of the most prominent issues forced pupils to walks tens of kilometres daily."

At Sinenhlanhla School in Glendale, Stanger, the DA found a school with serious challenges.

"It was so bad that the SAPS were called in after angry parents blockaded entry to the school. Schooling has resumed to normal.

"Classrooms at this school are in a terrible state and are overcrowded while teaching takes place mostly in prefab facilities with little ventilation and no fans. The Acting Principal reported that learners fainting is a normal occurrence during summer.

"To add to this, the toilets are in a terrible state, and there are no facilities for educators, who have to go to the neighbouring schools if they need to go to the bathroom, or the bush if urgent.

"This school also has no water and has to buy water and have it delivered for the purpose of cooking. While there is a feeding programme, the delivery of water remains unreliable and affects the provision of meals," said Keeka.

Keeka said absenteeism of teachers was a massive problem.

"One teacher has not attended school since October, with no excuse. The Department of Education has committed to checking whether she is still being paid."

At Silokoza High School in the Alfred Duma Municipality, the DA found the school had no windows or doors.

"When it rains, the goats that roam the school property run into these classrooms," alleged Keeka.

"The school has no electricity while security is also non-existent, with holes in the fencing. The toilets are so bad that the principal told us not to use them."

Within the Harry Gwala Municipality, the five different schools visited by the DA revealed similar challenges with most schools having poor cleaning or maintenance plans and other issues.

At Sibongumbomvo a school which caters for learners from Grade R to Grade 12 there is also no separation of toilets for juniors and seniors, while the Foundation Phase also does not have the necessary ablutions specifications.

"Meanwhile, theft and break-ins remain a constant challenge and at with Qoqisizwe High School, the entire computer training system and equipment were stolen.To date there remains no case number, nor have there been any arrests by SAPS. In the more rural schools, faction fights are prevalent, leading to violent clashes," said Keeka.

Keeka said the DA will motivate for the MEC and his Department to turn their immediate attention to the merger and closure process of some 900 schools in the province which have already been identified.

"While the current policy does not stipulate on the number of learners required to keep a school viable, it does, however, give powers to the MEC and provincial DoEs to determine non-viable schools.This initiative must be approached as a provincial project and it must be completed within a set timeframe.

"In fact, the oversight inspections show little more than a right royal mess of epic proportions. Trotting around the province making ineffective commitments and creating false impressions is habitual of this ANC-led government. This must stop.

"The DA will continue to monitor the situation and pursue every lawful avenue to hold the MEC to account. Our children deserve the right to a quality education.

Kwazi Mthethwa, KZN Education Department spokesperson confirmed school functionality was conducted last week.

"There will be positives and some negatives. We learn from the negatives and shortcomings."

Mthethwa said while there was a provincial plan in place the solution also lay with unions, parents, teachers and SGB's.

He added that all the issues were being addressed.

