Look: Two-week-old baby kidnapped from Durban salon, woman wanted

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A two-week old baby was kidnapped from a hair salon in Montclair, Durban, police said on Monday.

The mother, a 31-year-old woman, was befriended by a stranger who offered to make a bottle of milk for the baby when she allegedly kidnapped the baby.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to urgently contact Crime Stop on 08000 10111.





KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 31-year-old woman was at a salon on South Coast Road, Montclair, last Tuesday, when the infant was kidnapped.





"A 31-year-old mother was at the salon on South Coast Road in Montclair with her two week old baby, Sisipho Khatywa who was sleeping on the couch. While the mother was doing her hair she was befriended by a lady who offered to make a bottle for the baby at her flat.





"The mother became worried when she searched for the lady and she was nowhere to be found," said Gwala.

Two-week-old baby, Sisipho Khatywa was kidnapped from Montclair.

Gwala said a case of kidnapping was opened at Monclair SAPS and thereafter transferred to th e Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).





"Police are appealing to members of the community for assistance with regards to the whereabouts of the woman depicted in the identikit. Detectives believe she can be of assistance in a kidnapping case that they are investigating.

Police have released an identikit of the woman they believe can help them. Picture: SAPS

Anyone who can assist the police with the investigation, is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Samantha Fynn on 082 418 1264 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.





In January a woman posing as a social worker kidnapped a baby in Parow in Cape Town.





Police said: "She asked for the baby’s birth certificate, clinic card, and she made herself copies. The suspect returned the next day and accompanied the mother and the children in a taxi to Parow, where she told the mother her office was. After stopping at the alleged office, the suspect got out of the vehicle with the one twin and fled with the child."





POST