Durban - KwaZulu Natal police said a case of murder had been opened after the body of a man was found on a river bank in Phoenix on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police received information about the murder at around 4pm and proceeded to Rydalvale sport grounds.
"On arrival they found the body of an unknown man with cut wounds on the face. The motive for the killing is unknown."
She said no arrests had been made by Monday.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA their officers were patrolling the area when they were stopped by a passerby who made the discovery of the body.