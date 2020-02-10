Man found dead at Phoenix sports ground









The body of a man was found at Rydalvale Sports Ground. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Durban - KwaZulu Natal police said a case of murder had been opened after the body of a man was found on a river bank in Phoenix on Sunday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police received information about the murder at around 4pm and proceeded to Rydalvale sport grounds. "On arrival they found the body of an unknown man with cut wounds on the face. The motive for the killing is unknown." She said no arrests had been made by Monday. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA their officers were patrolling the area when they were stopped by a passerby who made the discovery of the body.

"Paramedics were called to the scene and on arrival found the male laying in the bush on the river bank neat the Rydalvale Sports Ground.

"He was found in a seated position with his legs crossed. He sustained a stab wound to his chest and arm."

Balram said the man also sustained a laceration to his face and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.

Just over a week ago the body of a man believed to be in his early 50s was found in Gandhi Luthuli Peace Park in Phoenix.

"On arrival Reaction Officers found the man's lifeless body lying on the ground in an open area of the park.

"The deceased who appears to be in his late forties or early fifties was found barefoot. He is dressed in an orange T-shirt and his underpants," said Balram.

POST