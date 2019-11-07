Durban - Double murder accused Shalin Ganesh has been jailed for an effective 25 years for the murder of an elderly Umkomaas couple.
The 37-year-old was convicted and sentenced of the brutal murder of Sathie Pillay, 78 and his wife Southree Pillay, 74 in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.
He received 15 years for each count of murder and 5 years for theft of motor vehicle. All sentences will run concurrently and the effective sentence will be 25 years.
The couple were found dead in their Willowglen home on August 1.
Sathie was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer and Southree was allegedly assaulted and then strangled during the attack.
At the time of the incident police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said officers had responded to reports of a house robbery in Willowglen.