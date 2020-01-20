Durban - A man was killed after the vehicle crashed into a light pole on Umbilo Road on Sunday evening just after 8pm.
According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the vehicle was rear ended by a truck
"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the badly damaged vehicle with extensive rear end damaged pinned against a light pole.
"Paramedics assessed the two patients and found that the driver, a male believed to be in his forties had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.
"The passenger had sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby Hospital for the further care that she required."