Man killed in Umbilo horror crash









Durban - A man was killed after the vehicle crashed into a light pole on Umbilo Road on Sunday evening just after 8pm. According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics the vehicle was rear ended by a truck "Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the badly damaged vehicle with extensive rear end damaged pinned against a light pole. "Paramedics assessed the two patients and found that the driver, a male believed to be in his forties had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene. "The passenger had sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby Hospital for the further care that she required."

Jamieson said at this stage events leading up to the crash is unknown however SAPS were on the scene.

In a separate incident twelve people, including a four-year-old child were injured when the taxi they were in collided with a vehicle on the M13 Durban bound Fields Hill.

According to Jamieson the taxi went down 10 metres down an embankment.

12 people were injured after a taxi rolled 10 metres down an embankment on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics





"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived around 4pm on scene to find the taxi down the embankment. Immediately more ambulances were called to assist with Advanced Life Support Paramedic units.

"The Durban SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue Units were also dispatched to assist as well as the Netcare 911 Rescue unit. Paramedics found multiple patients down the embankment and a specialised rescue basket was used with a rope system to bring the injured up.

"Twelve patients including a four year old little boy had sustained multiple injuries and once they were stabilised on the scene they were transported to various hospitals for the further care that they required."

