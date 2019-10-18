Naidoo, 47, of Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, is accused of killing his brother-in-law and shooting his mother and sister.
He was rearrested following an investigation by Lieutenant-Colonel Sunil Maharaj of the Pietermaritzburg detective division.
Naidoo, who was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court recently.
It is alleged that on January 20, 2016, there was a fight between Naidoo and his sister, Natalie Singh. He allegedly grabbed her by her clothing and when her husband, Akesh, 42, intervened, Naidoo swore at him and grabbed him by the throat. Naidoo’s mother Neela, who died earlier this year, separated them.