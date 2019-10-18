Man who shot mom, sister arrested after 3 years on the run









Neville Naidoo has been arrested after being on the run for three years. Picture: Supplied Durban - Three years ago, murder accused Neville Naidoo disappeared after he was granted bail. But he was nabbed last Sunday in Port Elizabeth. Naidoo, 47, of Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, is accused of killing his brother-in-law and shooting his mother and sister. He was rearrested following an investigation by Lieutenant-Colonel Sunil Maharaj of the Pietermaritzburg detective division. Naidoo, who was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court recently. It is alleged that on January 20, 2016, there was a fight between Naidoo and his sister, Natalie Singh. He allegedly grabbed her by her clothing and when her husband, Akesh, 42, intervened, Naidoo swore at him and grabbed him by the throat. Naidoo’s mother Neela, who died earlier this year, separated them.

Deceased Akesh Singh Picture: Supplied





It is alleged he pulled out a firearm and shot Singh in both legs, Neela in the leg, and Akesh in the shoulder, chest and head.

Akesh, a father of two and a sales representative, died in hospital two days later.

Naidoo fled the scene and was arrested a week later. His bail application was turned down in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. He took the matter on appeal in the High Court and was released on R5000 bail.

Following the rearrest, Akesh’s younger brother, Pranesh, said: “It has been the toughest few years for my family. My mother misses my brother. There is not a day that goes by, that she does not yearn for him.

“After the accused disappeared, we approached Lieutenant-Colonel Maharaj, who willingly assisted us, and we are grateful he was rearrested.”

Naidoo was remanded into police custody. The case was adjourned to the end of this month.

