Durban - Fire fighters have extinguished the blaze at a factory fire that broke out on Monday morning.
According to Zibuse Ngcece the Regional Commander of eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services the fire was confined to the second floor of a company called Bidfreight and no injuries had been reported.
"This building was used as warehouse-come offices. While the fire has been extinguished the brigade will remain on scene for some time damping down."
Ngcece said it took a total of 16 fire fighters from Metro Fire and four fire fighters from Transnet National Port Authority fire, 3 station commanders, a division commander and acting Senior Officer from TNPA Fire.
"Resources deployed initially included four fire appliances (inclusive of TNPA Fire), 3 water carriers, foam tender, foam carrier, turntable ladder, breathing Apparatus Tender and Control Vehicle manned by the Divison Commander."