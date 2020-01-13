Maydon wharf factory fire extinguished, cause unknown









Durban - Fire fighters have extinguished the blaze at a factory fire that broke out on Monday morning. According to Zibuse Ngcece the Regional Commander of eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services the fire was confined to the second floor of a company called Bidfreight and no injuries had been reported. "This building was used as warehouse-come offices. While the fire has been extinguished the brigade will remain on scene for some time damping down." Ngcece said it took a total of 16 fire fighters from Metro Fire and four fire fighters from Transnet National Port Authority fire, 3 station commanders, a division commander and acting Senior Officer from TNPA Fire. "Resources deployed initially included four fire appliances (inclusive of TNPA Fire), 3 water carriers, foam tender, foam carrier, turntable ladder, breathing Apparatus Tender and Control Vehicle manned by the Divison Commander."

He said the cause of the fire was unknown and subject to an investigation.

According to Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics one person has been treated for smoke inhalation.

On Friday, a woman was rescued from a fire that broke out at a residential flat in Overport.

The Daily News reported that the woman was rescued by bystanders.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said emergency services received a call that the flat on the upper floor was well alight.

Community activist George Khan who works across the road from the flat said they said smoke and flames coming from the flat.

"The curtain was alight. From there it spread. We contacted the fire department. A lady was trapped inside. She was screaming for help. The roof of the building was damaged. We commend the people that assisted the woman,"Khan said.

