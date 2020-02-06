Durban - Three men who allegedly lured their friend over before stabbing him multiple times and burying him are due in court.
KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the victim Mondli Phungula, 38, was asleep at his home on January 25 when he received a call from his friends inviting him to come over to KwaNdayo.
Gwala said the victim's family became concerned when they couldn't find him in his room the following morning.
"They initiated a search for their son but he was nowhere to be found and his vehicle was also missing. The matter was reported to Esikhaleni police and a missing persons docket was opened for investigation."
Gwala said police investigating the matter were suspicious after questioning the three friends and kept tabs on them.