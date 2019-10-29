Miguel's Louw's mother tells court she was friends with man accused of killing her son









Raylene Louw leaves the Durban High Court yesterday. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The mother of murdered Miguel Louw is set to continue testifying in the Durban High Court on Tuesday. Raylene Louw began her testimony on Monday morning. Her former friend and co-worker Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of her 9-year-old son Miguel. Louw told the court that she and Ebrahim had been friends even after she was fired from her job at a local butchery where they both had worked together. "We met at the butchery... He was promoted to manager and I was fired for no reason. He said he would help me and take me to CCMA," said Louw.

She admitted that Vahed had stayed over at her mom's home but slept in a guest room.

He also did maintenance at the home for her mother Arlene but she was not sure if he was getting paid.

She told the court on the morning on July 17 she had got Miguel ready for school, made his lunch and hugged and kissed him before telling him she loved him. It was the last time she saw her son.

In July last year Miguel, a grade 4 Rippon Road Primary School pupil went missing.

He was last seen in the presence of Ebrahim at a local eatery near his home.

His decomposing body was found in a shallow grave near Ebrahims Phoenix home two months later.

Ebrahim is charged with theft, kidnapping and murder.

He has pleaded not guilty to all counts. The trial is expected to continue until next week.

