Durban - The mother of murdered Miguel Louw is set to continue testifying in the Durban High Court on Tuesday.
Raylene Louw began her testimony on Monday morning.
Her former friend and co-worker Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of her 9-year-old son Miguel.
Louw told the court that she and Ebrahim had been friends even after she was fired from her job at a local butchery where they both had worked together.
"We met at the butchery... He was promoted to manager and I was fired for no reason. He said he would help me and take me to CCMA," said Louw.