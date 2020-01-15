Missing KZN trail runner found dead









Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay Durban - KwaZulu Natal police have opened an inquest after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found on Tuesday evening after she went missing while trail-running at an estate in Ashburton on Sunday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a missing persons docket was opened at Camperdown SAPS on Sunday after a 40-year-old woman was reported missing. "She was later found by Search and Rescue unit on Aloe Estate Farm Lion Park Camperdown and an inquest docket was opened for investigation," said Mbele. According to ER24's Russel Meiring ER24 paramedics and SAPS Mounted Unit were called to the scene after the woman went missing on Sunday while partaking in a trail run. "After searching for some time, local authorities and medics found the body a short distance off the trail into the bush. Assessments of the woman showed no signs of life. Nothing more could be done for her and she was declared dead."

In a separate incident the body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, was found in the Duzi River in Alexandra Park, Pietermaritzburg.

Meiring said rescue personnel found the body in the river.

"Rescue divers retrieved the body and brought it to the nearby banks. Medics assessed the man and found that he had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead."

The exact details surrounding this are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

