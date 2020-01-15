Durban - KwaZulu Natal police have opened an inquest after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found on Tuesday evening after she went missing while trail-running at an estate in Ashburton on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a missing persons docket was opened at Camperdown SAPS on Sunday after a 40-year-old woman was reported missing.
"She was later found by Search and Rescue unit on Aloe Estate Farm Lion Park Camperdown and an inquest docket was opened for investigation," said Mbele.
According to ER24's Russel Meiring ER24 paramedics and SAPS Mounted Unit were called to the scene after the woman went missing on Sunday while partaking in a trail run.
"After searching for some time, local authorities and medics found the body a short distance off the trail into the bush. Assessments of the woman showed no signs of life. Nothing more could be done for her and she was declared dead."