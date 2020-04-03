Mom speaks of desperation as water runs out for newborn during lockdown

Durban - On the first day of the lockdown, a Phoenix mother gave birth to her sixth child. Now, she, her husband and children face an uncertain future. The family were evicted from the house they currently occupy in Palmview by the Verulam Magistrate’s Court and were supposed to have moved on Tuesday. They were unable to do so because of the lockdown and now fear they will run out of water and electricity. According to Andrisa Ratchee, 36, the family were staying at the house for over a year. Problems arose in October last year when her husband Nolan could not afford the rent. “My husband is self-employed and could not pay the rent of R3 500. I told the landlord I would be going back to work at a call centre and that I would pay the rent once I had the money.”

The family paid an additional amount of about R1000 a month for vouchers for electricity and water.

“From December right up until March, we had no lights or water. I used a gas stove to cook, and my husband and 10-year-old son used to go to a relative’s house to fill buckets of water and come home.”

In February, the matter went to court and an order was granted that the family vacate the property by 4pm on March31. Until then, the landlord was ordered to supply prepaid water and electricity vouchers.

Ratchee said they managed to find another place to move to but could not do so during the lockdown.

“There are tenants where we are moving to. They will only move out after the lockdown. So, we can’t go there now.”

Ratchee said they now feared running out of lights and water.

“We purchased lights and water last week. With the news of the coronavirus, we have been washing our hands frequently out of fear.

“Last week, we realised we would not be able to move, and on Friday, we sent money to the lawyer for lights and water vouchers. However, we have not received anything.

“On the Friday, I gave birth. I need extra water for the baby. At the moment, our vouchers are running low, and every time we ask for vouchers, we don’t get a response.”

The owner of the property, who identified himself only as P Govender, said he could not purchase vouchers because the company that supplied them had closed as a result of the lockdown.

“I got vouchers for all my tenants last week.

“We all knew the lockdown was happening and made arrangements to ensure we had vouchers for this time. They did not do anything.

“They came on the day the lockdown started. How could I then get vouchers when the company had already shut down?”

Govender said he understood no one could move until the lockdown was over and but could not wait for April 17 to have the family out.

Ward councillor Maggie Johnson said the matter was brought to her attention on Monday evening.

“I have spoken with the lawyer, the tenant and the landlord. The lawyer said his hands are tied when it came to the electricity and water vouchers, and all he could do was advise the landlord. When I spoke to the landlord, he was adamant that he would not budge. I pleaded with him on humanitarian grounds and pointed out that even the eThekweni Municipality was not disconnecting lights and water.

“He said he would only consider helping the family if they paid some of their outstanding rent.”

IMS Electrical, the company that supplies vouchers, said although their service desks were closed, prepaid electricity and water could be bought by landlords or management agents via email.

